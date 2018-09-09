Low pressure area brings rain to parts of Luzon

A low pressure area (LPA) is bringing rain to parts of Luzon on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in an advisory.

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, Pagasa said the LPA is already 145 kilometers northeast of Basco, Batanes, and is bringing moderate to heavy rain to Batanes and the Babuyan Group of Islands, as well as light to moderate rain to northern Cagayan, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, and the Ilocos Region.

The LPA could strengthen into a tropical depression within the next 24 to 36 hours, according to Pagasa.

Meanwhile, the state weather bureau said that a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a severe tropical storm, with the international name “Mangkhut.”

Mangkhut is 3,255 kilometers east of Southern Luzon, moving west at a relatively fast 35 kilometers per hour (km/h) toward the Northern Mariana Islands.

The severe tropical storm has maximum winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

It might enter PAR on Wednesday, Pagasa said.