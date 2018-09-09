Hilarious “The Nun” memes flood social media

By Ray Charlie C. Diaz

By Ray Charlie C. Diaz | September 09,2018 - 05:31 PM

Shortly after the Hollywood box office film “The Nun” was shown in Philippine cinemas on Wednesday (September 5), netizens posted hilarious photos featuring the main characters of the film.

A Facebook post by Letisha Velasco, who is known for her makeup skills, showed several photos of her wearing a terrifying look.

She used Filipino terms that rhymed with the word “nun” in her photo captions.

Velasco’s post gained 14, 000 reactions, 2,400 comments, and 27,000 shares in just 18 hours.

Facebook user Panganay Ni Precy expressed her amusement: “You’re so brainy! Mahal na kita”.

Aaron John C. Milanes posted his own “hugot” comment in Velasco’s post. “Daming nun dito oh pero nundito paren ako para sa eyow,” Millanes stated.