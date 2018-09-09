UV Baby Lancers go 2-0 in Cesafi Juniors

The defending champions University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers scored their second straight win with a 78-68 victory over the University of Cebu (UC) Junior Webmasters in the high school division of the 2018 Cesafi basketball tournament on Sunday afternoon at the Cebu Coliseum.

Shifty point guard Gabriel Cometa led the scoring charge for UV with 21 points, reigning MVP Beirn Laurente added 12, high-leaping forward Popoy Actub had 11 while Joshua Yerro showcased his all-around skills with 10 points, 16 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

UC, which fell to an even 1-1, got 25 points from Jerick Ranido.

In the curtain-raiser, the University of San Carlos Baby Warriors sent the Cebu Institute of Technology-University Wildkittens reeling to their second straight loss, with a 75-70 win.

Khadshein Tagalog came alive, piling up 23 points and 11 rebounds along with three steals. The Baby Warriors improved to 2-1 while the Wildkittens fell to 2-2. /CORRESPONDENT JONAS REY N. PANERIO