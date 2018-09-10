Lee, Hallasgo cop 21K titles of Osmeña Run

MULTI-TITLED long-distance runners Prince Joey Lee of Cebu and Christine Hallasgo of Bukidnon emerged as champions in the annual Don Sergio Osmeña Run 2018, a half marathon race, which ended at the Cebu City Sports Center yesterday.

Lee, the vaunted runner of Spectrum Cebu and a gold medalist in the Philippine National Games, registered an official time of one hour, 15 minutes and 26 seconds while Hallasgo, the reigning Milo Marathon Metro Manila qualifying leg champion, breasted the finish tape at 1:26.41, to capture the titles in the men and women’s 21k open category, respectively.

Lee’s closest pursuer was Keenan Lou James Caburnay, who came in at 1:15.50, while Erlinlito Peonila settled for third at 1:16.29. One of Cebu’s top female long-distance runner, Ruffa Sorongon, trailed Hallasgo at second place with her time of 1:31.03 while

Lee’s teammate, Evamie Villarin, rounded off the top 3 after clocking 1:35.23.

The 5k champions were Jovan Bensig (17:10) and Karen Andrea Manayon (19:26), while Noel Tillor (35:42) and Mereeis Ramirez (46:27) dominated the 10k 30-39 years old. In the 10k 40-49 years old, Desiderio Engbino (38:10) and Sandra Soliano (46:34) emerged as the fastest runners in their respective divisions. Alex Loloy (43:17) and Rosalinda Cosino (50:51) were the top placers in the 10k 50-59 years old.

Around P500,000 worth of cash prizes were given away to the winning runners in each distance category and age group.

The running event was organized by the Cebu City Sports Commission which piloted Cebu City’s ordinance in banning the use of plastic cups and bottles at hydration stations or near the running event’s venue to help ease not just the pollution but also the flooding in the city. Around a thousand runners took part in the event which was also co-organized by Coco Running of veteran race director Joel Juarez.