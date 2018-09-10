UV, Ateneo to contest 33rd Passerelle title

TWO age-old adversaries will be revisiting their rivalry as the University of the Visayas (UV) and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu downed their respective semifinal rivals to book a championship showdown in the Passerelle division of the 33rd SBP Passerelle Twin Tournament last Saturday at the Ateneo de Cebu basketball court along Mango Avenue.

UV, the reigning champion, made mincemeat of Don Bosco, 74-40, in a lopsided result that was made possible by an explosive third period performance that saw the Baby Lancers turn a seven-point lead into a 24-point bulge after outscoring the Greywolves, 26-9, during that stretch.

Selwyn Wagwag and Denisvee Sinoy had 11 points each while Jeric Yerro put up 10.

Ateneo de Cebu Magis, on the other hand, tripped Ateneo Lux Oriens, 41-24, behind Jhoernel Tangkay and Nico Tuadles’ seven points apiece.