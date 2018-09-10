Six trees endorsed to be cut for new access road

SIX trees on a province-owned lot, which is planned to be converted into a new access road, have been endorsed by the Provincial Board (PB) for clearing.

Jone Siegred Sepe, Provincial General Services Office (PGSO) head, said that the four Mahogany and two Indian trees had been endorsed to be cut or cleared for the planned road opening providing access from Cebu IT Park to Governor M. Cuenco Ave.

Sepe said that the trees had trunks about the size of an adult man’s arm.

The PB approved the resolution for the endorsement of the clearing of the trees for the road project.

The resolution was sponsored by Provincial Board (PB) Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano, who heads the committee on environment and natural resources.

According to the resolution, “no development /construction activities on site shall be conducted without first securing the relevant permits and clearances from pertinent national and local government agencies and units.”

Sepe said the endorsement of PB is a requirement to get the certification for the tree cutting permit from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR-CENRO).

Sepe said that they had already complied with the other requirements for the clearing of the trees such as the issuance of no objection from the barangay and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Once the tree cutting permits are obtained, Sepe said the Ayala-led Cebu Property Ventures and Development Corporation (CPVDC) would start developing the provincial lot as the new access road.