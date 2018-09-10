Minors rescued from hazing in Lapu-Lapu City

Police authorities rescued at least 12 minors from hazing in an abandoned house in Sitio Bag-ong Silingan, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu at past 11 p.m. on Sunday (September 9).

P02 Lucelyn Estrilloso of the Women and Children Protection Desk of Mactan Police Station confirmed the arrest of the members of the group.

Among the arrested members were Jomarie Sulit, 21; Charlie Degamo, 19; and Jevan Enecita, 21, all residents of Barangay Mactan.

On the other hand, Chief Insp. Wayne Magbanua, police station chief, said they received a report from a concerned citizen about a group of teenagers who are conducting a hazing activity which prompted police officers to verify the report.

The suspects are now under the custody of police pending the filing of charges against them.