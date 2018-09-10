Drug surrenderee shot in Dalaguete

A drug surrenderee was in critical condition after he was shot by two unidentified assailants riding on board a motorcycle in Barangay Consolacion Dalaguete town, Cebu on Sunday afternoon (September 9).

The victim was identified as Jerwin Espi, 35, a resident of the same barangay.

Espi was sleeping in a bamboo bench near the road when the gunman fired a shot at him. He sustained a gunshot wound in his head.

Police authorities are now investigating the incident to identify the suspects of the crime.