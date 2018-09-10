Cebu Province improves ranking in competitiveness index
The Cebu Province ranked 25th in the 2018 National Competitiveness Index.
The rankings, conducted by the National Competitiveness Council (NCC), served as a gauge to determine the performance of local government units (LGUs) and the perception of private investors.
The province previously ranked 44th in 2017.
The index for 2018 are based on the sum of their scores on four pillars: economic dynamism, government efficiency, infrastructure and resiliency.
“Provincial rankings are based on population and income weighted average of the overall scores of cities and municipalities under a province,” the National Competitiveness Council stated on their website.
