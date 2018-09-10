THE CANDIDATES

Christine Rudolph

Age: 17

City: Danao City

Education: Senior high school student at AMA

Computer College

Titles: Miss Congress Man’s Cup 2018 2nd runner- up, Miss Press Con 2015, Miss Beauty and Wellness 2013

BINIBINING Cebu has allowed Christine Rudolph to showcase her capabilities.

Rudolph represents Danao City and she is the

successor of Binibining Cebu 2017 second runner-up Kathleen Mae Lendio.

“I have been determined to reach to this point to where I am right now. The significance of me joining the most prestigious pageant is because of the admiration that I have for the people whom I know I can help through my advocacy,” she said.

While Danao is known as “Gun City,” this is what Christine has to say: “What others do not know is that Danao City is a place full of joy and peace. Everyone is known for the hospitality they show to guests.”

Arianne Manquiquis

Age: 22

Town: Pinamungajan

Work: Self-employed

Titles: Miss San Francisco Camotes 2013, Miss Medellin 2013, Miss Pinamungajan 2012, Miss Summer Queen 2012

IT IS dream come true for Arianne Manquiquis to be part of Binibining Cebu 2018.

Manquiquis is this year’s official candidate of Pinamungajan, a hidden paradise located 65 kilometers west of Cebu City.

“We have a certain barangay that has trails of beach resorts. We have a spring, sandbar, marine sanctuary that covers a total amount of 11.2 hectares, a lot of caves and waterfalls for tourists to explore but most of all, what’s new in Pinamungajan is we have the first ever wavepool in Visayas,” she said.

The town also has Bantayan sa Hari, Cadre Ruins and Santa Monica Parish Church with its four church bells bearing Spanish inscriptions.

Pinamungajan celebrates the Pinamuohan Festival in May as a thanksgiving for the abundance and bountiful harvest from its farms and the sea.