More than P460k cash stolen inside CTU-Moalboal

Police authorities in Moalboal town, Cebu are now conducting a hot pursuit operation to arrest the suspects responsible for the robbery incident inside the Cebu Technological University (CTU)- Moalboal Campus at past 2.a. on Sunday (September 9).

SPO1 Stewart Bayang, case investigator, told Cebu Daily News that the incident was reported by Dr.Romeo Pablio, Campus Director at around 8.a.m yesterday.

It was the accounting officer-in-charge who discovered the incident.

Police investigators found that the suspect were able to break the money vault, and stole cash with a total amount of P464,330.

The police are now looking at the closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage which captured the robbery incident to identify the suspects.