USC Spiking Warriors on to good start in Cesafi secondary vball with straight sets defeat of DBTC

“WE WILL fight because we are Warriors,” this is what Jonrey Sasing, the head coach of the University of San Carlos Boys Spiking Warriors, said of defending their title in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Boys Volleyball which Opened yesterday at the USC Gym.

To start the season strong and end it stronger is what he reminded his team before they took on their very first game wherein they defeated Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC), 25-10,25-13.

“The match was not bad for a first game especially since there are new freshmen players,” Sasing told Cebu Daily News. “They have good blending during the game but I wouldn’t be too confident since the tournament has a long way to go,” he added.

Last season, the Warriors ruled over Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma in the finals to clinch the title.

“I am expecting that all teams will look up to us with the intent to steal the crown from us,” Sasing stated. “So I told the boys to always give their all so we can defend the title,” he shared.

In other games of the Boys category, University of the Philippines Foundation (USPF) crushed Cebu Doctors University (CDU), 25-10, 25-10; University of San Jose- Recoletos (USJ-R) won against Cebu Institute of Technology- University (CIT-U), 25-4, 25-16, and University of Cebu (UC) defeated Ateneo, 25-17, 27-29, 25-21.

In the Girls’ category, USC also ruled over USPF, 26-24, 16-25, 25-9. This was succeeded by CDU defeating CEC, 25-16, 25-12; UC winning against Ateneo, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23 and USJ-R beating SWU-Phinma, 25-13, 25-21.

Concluding the opening day was USC beating UC, 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 in the Men’s category.