Accused of drug charges arrested in Danao City

The Danao City police station arrested a 34-year old man by virtue of a bench warrant of arrest at past 11 a.m. on Monday (September 10).

The accused, Frank Montes Magallano, a resident of Barangay Tuburan Sur, Danao City, Cebu, was charged for possession of illegal drugs.

The warrant was issued by Judge Jerry B. Dicdican of Danao City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 25.

Magallano is now under the custody of Danao City police station.