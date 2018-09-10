PRO-7: Lim owns Chuva Chuva massage parlor
The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) on Monday confirmed that the family of Peter Lim owned Chuva Chuva massage parlor, which was bombed last Saturday (September 8).
Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, director of PRO-7, said managers of the massage parlor still refuse to cooperate in the investigation.
Sinas revealed that they received reports that the massage parlor hired minors.
He said personal grudge may have been the motive behind the attack on the two establishments owned by Lim.
