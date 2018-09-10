NAPOLCOM: Osmeña may again lose control over local police

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña may again lose his control over the local police.

Rogelio Casurao, vice chairman of the National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM), said it is likely that Osmeña will be stripped off his power over the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Casurao also said they will determine whether the mayor still helps in solving crimes in the city.

The NAPOLCOM vice chairman explained that the charges filed by the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) against Osmeña for releasing three suspects arrested for refilling butane canisters may have adverse effects.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, however, hoped that the NAPOLCOM will not remove Osmeña’s authority over the police, describing the move as counterproductive.