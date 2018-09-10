Police eyes another witness in Blanco slay
The Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) is now looking for the third witness in the killing of Ronda Mayor Mariano Blanco III.
Senior Supt. Manuel Abrugena, CPPO director, said the same witness saw the suspects’ arrival and departure.
Abrugena also urged the first two witnesses to come and help them in the investigation. The provincial police director assured the witnesses of their safety.
