Rama keeps hope alive in bid to be removed from narcolist

Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama continues to hope that President Rodrigo Duterte will clear him and remove his name from the narcolist.

But whether or not his wish will be granted, Rama said it will not affect his bid in next year’s elections.

Meanwhile, Barug Team Rama’ slate for the 2019 elections is ready. Rama, however, refused to reveal their candidates in full detail.

Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella also denied reports that Rama was being left out by Barug Team Rama.

Rama was not seen on the stage with other Barug members during their “Duterte Rocks Cebu” event on Sunday afternoon (September 9).