Filing of COCs to start on October 1

The filing of the Certificates of Candidacies (COC) for the 2019 midterm elections is set from October 1 to 5.

Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano of Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Cebu Province said they are now preparing for the filing of COCs.

The filing of the certificates will only be entertained from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Castillano also said that there is no possibility of extending the filing period.