Trees uprooted in Sibonga due to heavy downpour

Three trees were uprooted in Sibonga town, Cebu due to strong rains.

A century-old acacia tree in Barangay Poblacion fell down at around 8:30 a.m. on Monday (September 10).

A balete tree also fell inside the Sibonga National High school, meters away from the acacia tree. Damiano Ofqueria, local disaster management officer of Sibonga said another acacia tree fell in Barangay Bagacay of the same town.

Ofqueia added that they have sought the help of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to clear the road blocked by the fallen tree.