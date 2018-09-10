Cebu City coastal barangays to join International Coastal Clean-up Day
Coastal barangays in Cebu City will participate in the International Coastal Clean-up Day on September 15 (Saturday).
In a written directive from the Office of the City Mayor, participating barangays shall segregate the garbage, and note their weight.
Meanwhile, non-coastal barangays are also encouraged to participate by conducting their own clean-up drives in their respective rivers.
