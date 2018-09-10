Passenger accused motorcycle driver of harassment

A female passenger claimed that she was verbally harassed by a male driver of a motorcycle ride-hailing service by inviting her to a sexual intercourse and suggesting motels where they could stay.

The alleged harassment occurred at past 4 p.m. on Saturday (September 9) along Camino Vicinal Street, Mandaue City.

While the suspect was allegedly harassing the passenger, the female victim told the driver that the booking was made by her boyfriend and that their location may be traced by him.

The female victim later decided to give her phone number with the hope that the driver will stop harassing her.

Moments after she was dropped off, the driver continued to harass her by sending text messages.

The details of the incident were stated by an anonymous Facebook user.

In less than 24 hours, the Facebook post has over 2,400 reactions and 3,600 shares.

The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) is now looking into the complaint by the female passenger who claimed to be sexually harassed by the driver.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, MCPO director, said they are willing to conduct an investigation. They have yet to receive a formal complaint from the passenger.