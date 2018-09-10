Suspension of visiting privileges at CPDRC to continue

The suspension of the visiting privilege at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) has not been lifted.

This despite the findings of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) that the tablets confiscated during the last greyhound operation were negative of ecstasy.

CPDRC warden Reynaldo Valmoria said the sanction shall continue to be imposed since there were still illegal drugs and other prohibited items found during the surprise greyhound operation.

Valmoria, however, expressed he is glad to know that there are no party drugs smuggled inside the penitentiary.