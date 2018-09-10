Tropical Depression Neneng to bring rain over parts of Luzon — Pagasa

The Low Pressure Area (LPA) off Batanes has developed into Tropical Depression Neneng.

Occasional rains with gusty winds are expected over Batanes, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said midday Monday.

Babuyan Group of Islands will have moderate to occasionally heavy rains while Ilocos Norte and Apayao will have scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Pagasa warned those living near river channels, in low-lying areas, and in mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides.

They are also urged to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices and to continue monitoring for updates.

Neneng is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Tuesday.

The weather bureau continues to monitor a potential super typhoon seen to enter PAR this week.