City still not keen in settling garbage tipping fees

The Cebu City Government is still not keen on agreeing to a settlement with a private service provider tasked to collect the city’s garbage during the first half of 2016.

In a statement sent through Cebu City Legal Officer, Lawyer Joseph Bernaldez, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña insisted that the deal entered by his political rival, former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, and Asian Energy Systems Corp., is illegal.

Osmeña issued a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) to Bernaldez.

Asian Energy sued the Osmena administration for failing to pay P32-million worth of garbage tipping fees from January to June 2016.

A member of the city’s legal counsel, Lawyer Bernard Inosentes Garcia, in a separate interview, said that Asian Energy has also filed an urgent motion to reset the pre-trial conference of the case from tomorrow (September 11) to October 23 due to ‘prior commitments’.