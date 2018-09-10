7 Cebu graduates top the Respiratory Therapy Board Exams

Seven graduates from Cebu Doctors University landed in the top 10 of the September 2018 Respiratory Therapist board examination.

Megan Ashley Bartido topped the examination with 89.75 percent, followed by Jean Trisha Epe who tied with Lance Francisco of the Our Lady of Fatima University- Valenzuela with 89.5 percent.

The third spot was also secured by another Cebu graduate, Francine Solis who finished with 89.25 percent rating.

The other Cebuanos in the top ten are Hanna Marie Claros (top 7) with 88.25 percent; Chalylle Carlisle Stephanie Nueva (top 9) with 87.5 percent; Darlene Jane Cabataña and Daphne Tricia Caseñas who ranked tenth with 87.25 percent.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results where on Monday, September 10.

Only 740 out of the 1018 examinees passed the board exam.