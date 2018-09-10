Maine Mendoza to star in new sitcom?
IS PHENOMENAL star Maine Mendoza starring in a new sitcom?
The 23-year-old TV darling posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts photos of her and “Eat Bulaga!” co-host Wally Bayola, garbed in a Filipiniana costume. Mendoza, on the other hand, wore a baro’t saya ensemble.
She captioned the photos: “We are the women your parents warned you about #babala #soon.”
Writer-director Chris Martinez, known for comedy films such as “Ang Babae sa Septic Tank 2: Forever is Not Enough” Kimmy Dora: Ang Kiyemeng Prequel,” and “Here Comes the Bride,” posted a photo of Vic Sotto and Mendoza with the caption: “Look test for #bossing and @mainedcm MALAPIT NA!”
Aside from their hosting chores in “Eat Bulaga!,” Sotto and Mendoza are currently shooting their Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry, “Jack Em Popoy: The PulisCredibles” with Coco Martin.
