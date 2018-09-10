Rama hopes to be taken off narcolist by Oct.

FORMER Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is hoping that his name will be cleared from President Rodrigo Duterte’s narcolist before next month’s filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the 2019 elections.

Rama said that he would never stop to desire to have his name cleared from the drug allegations.

He, however, assured that whether his wish would be granted or not, this would not affect his bid to run as the city’s vice mayor for the 2019 elections.

“The Cebuanos are bright and intelligent. My records are clean, and I don’t have anything to hide,” said Rama.

On the other hand, Rama announced that Barug Team Rama has finally come up with a final list of candidates for the midterm elections, two days after he denied reports circulating on social media showing the names of their group’s bets.

“Last night (Sunday), everything had been settled. I talked to the candidates, one by one. But I won’t be revealing anything yet. It is still a secret. I cannot enumerate because there is a proper time for everything,” he said.

Barug will be fielding Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella to challenge incumbent Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña this May 2019 while Rama will be his running mate.

Rama clarified reports that he did not join his partymates on stage “ by choice” during Sunday’s Solidarity Mass and concert at the Plaza Independencia.

Rama, however, did not elaborate on the reason for doing so.