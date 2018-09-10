Filing of COC set, aspirants urged: File early

ASPIRANTS for local and national government positions for the 2019 midterm elections may file their Certificates of Candidacy (COC) from October 1 to 5, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano confirmed that the Comelec Central Office has issued Resolution No. 10420, which sets the guidelines for the filing of COCs for political conventions, partylist nominations and filing of COC, on Friday, September 7.

Castillano said the filing of COCs will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. of the said dates.

COCs and pertinent documents must be accomplished and notarized in five copies and if the candidate cannot submit the COC personally, the representative must present five copies duly signed and notarized authorization letter, Castillano told reporters on Monday.

File early

Castillano advised candidates to file their COCs early in order to have ample time in case they have lacking requirements.

“Mao nay nakanindot kung sayo ka mo-file sa COC. Anyway, wala na may premature campaigning so wala nay effect kung sayo mag-file,” Castillano said.

(That is the good thing if they will file their COC earlier. Anyway, filing early will no longer have any effect because we have ruled that there will be no sanction for premature campaigning.)

“Lisod ni siya i-extend kay naa man gud mi giapas nga schedule for printing sa balota. Then kung gusto ka mo-withdraw or kung substitutan ka sa partido, kinahanglan na nimo buhaton by November 29 aron mabutang pa sa balota imong ngan,” Castillano added.

(It would be difficult if we will move for an extension because we have to meet the target schedule for printing the ballots. Those who will withdraw their COCs and the party has someone to substitute, they have to do it by November 29 for us to include their names in the ballot.)

If substitution will be necessary even after November 29, Castillano said the substitute must have the same family name with the original candidate.

Those candidates endorsed by a political coalition or party should also bring with them their Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) signed by authorized persons in their groups.

Castillano also reminded local partylists and political coalitions to submit copies of the list of authorized persons with their specimen signatures on or before September 28.

Aspiring candidates in the provincial level including those who would vie for congress will file their COCs before the Provincial Election Office, except for congressional bets from highly urbanized cities like Cebu and Lapu-Lapu Cities.

Candidates from component cities and municipalities may file their COCs at the local election offices.

House wants to move filing dates

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives adopted on Monday a resolution urging the Commission on Election (Comelec) to reset the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) for the May 2019 elections to October 11 to 17.

House Speaker and Pampanga Representative Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Majority Floor Leader Rolando Andaya, Jr. filed House Concurrent Resolution No. 20 on the same day. /with Inquirer.net