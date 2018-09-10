PRO-7 chief: Personal grudge eyed in Saturday’s IED attacks

POLICE are looking into personal grudge as the motive in last Saturday’s attacks on the Chuva Chuva massage parlor and Infinity KTV and Music Lounge.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) director, said this, in a press briefing on Monday, as he also confirmed that based on their intelligence report, both establishments were owned by controversial Cebu-based businessman Peter Lim.

Sinas said that the personal grudge angle surfaced as the motive in the attacks during the follow-up investigation.

“We are checking reports about disgruntled parents. Kay katong mga lugara (those establishments) subject for operation from WCP (Women and Children’s Protection) unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) because the two establishments allegedly hired minors as their attendants,” said Sinas.

The police chief said that they received reports about disgruntled parents of these minors allegedly wanted to attack the establishments.

“Personal grudge, we are looking into that. Siguro kaning mga disgruntled parents coupled with highly publicized nga drug lord si Peter Lim siguro nakapa (trigger) sa parents following those reports (Maybe these disgruntled parents coupled with much publicized reports that Peter Lim is a drug lord could have triggered them to attack the businessman’s establishments),” said Sinas.

But, the PRO-7 chief also admitted that they had difficulty finding these disgruntled parents as he also cited the refusal of the management of the two establishments to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

On Saturday, at around 2 a.m. , motorcycle riding men lobbed improvised explosive devices (IEDS) on Chuva Chuva massage parlor and the Infinity KTV bar.

The attacks destroyed the ceiling and glass walls of the parlor while the IED thrown at the KTV bar was a dud.