Seized tablets are not Ecstasy, PDEA says

The 100 tablets seized during a Greyhound operation at the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) were “over-the-counter” drugs and not party drugs as previously reported, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency regional office (PDEA-7) said.

“Negative sa ecstasy and ating na-test na tablets and negative din siya sa any kind of regulated or dangerous drugs. So hindi natin inidentify kung anong klaseng drugs to na mga over-the-counter na drugs (The tablets tested negative and they were not ecstasy or any dangerous drugs. However, we can not identify what kind of over-the-counter drugs they were),” said PDEA-7 Regional Director Wardley Getalla.

Other contraband items seized were 199 cell phones, 28 packs of shabu worth P200,000, marijuana sticks, tobacco leaves, one small weighing scale and drug paraphernalia.

Chief Supt. Debold Sinas, Police Regional Office-7 (PRO-7) chief, said the cell phones showed that those dealing in drugs inside the jail facility remain in active contact with their buyers.

“We hope the province can install signal jammers that are unidirectional and can be controlled by the police,” Sinas said. He said more greyhound operations will be held randomly to curtail the flow of drugs from the jails to the outside world.