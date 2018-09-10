Muslim folk in Talisay urged to help flush out pushers, terror suspects
The Muslim community in Talisay City were asked by both police and the military on Monday to extend their full cooperation in the campaign against illegal drugs and terrorism.
During a dialogue with Muslim residents in Barangay Tabunok Supt. Marlu Conag, Talisay City police chief, said the city’s Muslim residents can help keep the peace in the city.
Hadji Malik Razul, one of the Muslim leaders in Barangay Tabunok, said their community will always be ready to extend their cooperation to the authorities in ferreting out suspected drug dealers and terrorists.
