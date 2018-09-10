Campus robbery suspects identified

Police in Moalboal town have already identified the three persons responsible for the theft of P464,330 in cash from the accounting office of the Cebu Technological University campus in their area at past 2 pm last Sunday, Sept. 9.

But SPO1 Stewart Bayang of the Moalboal police said they are withholding the identities to avoid compromising their pursuit and arrest of the suspects.

Bayang said the security camera footage showed the three suspects broke the padlocks to make their way to the vault where the cash was stashed.

The amount came from the school’s collection of fees from their graduate school and the rest were intended for refund for the scholars. Bayang said the suspects are still in Cebu province.