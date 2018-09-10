Seven Cebu graduates top board for Respiratory Therapy

Seven graduates from Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) landed in the top 10 with three of them taking the top 3 spots of the September 2018 Respiratory Therapist board examination.

Megan Ashley Bartido topped the examination with 89.75 percent, followed by CDU graduate Jean Trisha Epe, who tied with Lance Francisco of the Our Lady of Fatima University- Valenzuela with 89.5 percent.

CDU’s Francine Solis got the third spot with an 89.25 percent rating.

The other CDU graduates in the board’s top 10 rankings are seventh placer Hanna Marie Claros (88.25 percent); ninth placer Chalylle Carlisle Stephanie Nueva (87.5 percent); and 10th placers Darlene Jane Cabataña and Daphne Tricia Caseñas (87.25 percent).

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) released the results on Monday, September 10.

Only 740 out of the 1018 examinees passed the board exam.