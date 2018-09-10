Converters pad streak to three

THE DEFENDING champions Convergys Converters ran their winning run to three games after they decimated the ePerformax Reds, 94-70, in the Elite Classic Division of the City Sports Club-Cebu E-Leagues Powered by Tanduay Athletics last Saturday at the City Sports Club-Cebu basketball court.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Converters ramped up their intensity in the second half wherein they outscored the Reds, 54-31, to snatch their fifth win against three losses.

Five different players scored in double-figures for Convergys led by Admir Batiancila’s near triple-double of 15 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Jose Gonzales and Lourenz Limpangog had 14 points each, Roderick Mangubat had 13, Antonio Perez pitched in 11 while Mark Bacho added 10.

The loss dropped the Reds to 2-5 (win-loss).

The QBE Generals also picked up their second win in-a-row, beating the Wipro Tigers, 71-67.

Johnrey Girasol had 23 points while Stuart Foot was just as stellar, scoring 21 to help QBE get the close win.

In the Evo League, the Dreamscape Networks Lions continued to dominate, scoring their seventh straight win after blowing past the Cognizant Tech Solutions Gladiators, 68-48.

Bull-strong forward Ralph Belarmino roared the loudest for the Lions as he again had a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds to go with five steals and three assists.

The Contact Solutions Lemurs also took the scalp of the JP Morgan and Chase Bankers, 69-62, for their third win in five games. Jerard dela Cerna led the assault with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bankers are now at 5-2.