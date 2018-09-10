Yero is week’s best player in NBTC ranking

THE UNIVERSITY of the Visayas’ (UV) high-leaping forward Joshua Yerro emerged as the new top player in Week 2 of the Chooks-to-Go/National Basketball Training Center Cesafi 24 rankings.

Yerro, a native of Ormoc, vaulted to the top of the heap after his stat-stuffing performance in the Baby Lancers’ 89-71 win over the University of San Carlos on September 1.

In that game, Yerro exploded for 25 points, four rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

USC’s Clint Octaviano remains in the second spot after scoring 16 points and claiming three steals against UV.

The Cebu Institute of Technology-University’s Sol Jade Tirol is in third after a near double-double of 27 points and nine rebounds in their 78-87 loss to the University of Southern Philippines Foundation. He eventually led his team to a 71-57 win over Don Bosco in a game where he piled up 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.

USPF big man Rojan Montemayor is in the fourth spot after he collected 22 points and five rebounds against CIT-U.

Another CIT-U standout, Vincent Bugtai, rounds out the top five after he gathered 17 points, seven boards and three steals in the win against Don Bosco.

There will be three separate editions of the NBTC 24 – one for the NCAA, one for the UAAP, and one for the CESAFI – to accommodate the juniors calendar for the whole year.

After all three editions have been completed, the final 24 will be chosen to participate in the annual NBTC All-Star Game in March.