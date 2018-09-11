Be part of Cebu’s first: Belmont One announces its groundbreaking ceremony

CEBU, September 11, 2018 – Belmont One, Cebu’s first INTEGRATED family entertainment COMPLEX, celebrates its groundbreaking ceremony today at Calajoan Cebu South Road, Minglanilla, Cebu.

In its 3.5 hectare prime location, Belmont One provides a variety of amenities such as hotels, restaurants, retail and shopping centers, and a world-class THEME park with exciting rides, food stalls, and game booths. “This will be the first integrated family entertainment COMPLEX in the Visayas and Mindanao,” says Chester Lim, president of Belmont One.

Also, introducing Anjo World, Cebu’s first and only world-class THEME park within Belmont One, featuring different themed zones based on the different continents of the world- Europe, Asia, America, Africa, all in one setting. Anjo World showcases different rides and attractions with park snacks and treats.

Anjo World features all-time favorite rides such as a 160 feet Ferris wheel, a spinning roller coaster, a grand carousel, bumper cars, bumper boats and many more. From thrill rides such as the tower drop and the viking, family rides, kiddie rides such as teacups and frog jump to arcade games, Snow World and more. Anjo World caters not only to kids but to kids-at-heart as well.

Belmont One will be able to generate 500 new jobs and new income revenue streams for the municipality of Minglanilla while providing a nearer entertainment destination for nearby residents. “Over a million of residents in Minglanilla and its surrounding municipalities will be able to enjoy the convenience of shopping and entertainment, saving time and fuel,” adds Lim.

It is set to officially open in the last quarter of 2018.