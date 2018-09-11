Struggling to provide for the children is a dilemma encountered by many Filipino families. Family’s Choice Cocoa acknowledges this and helps out by becoming the provider for the day. Before, Family’s Choice Cocoa started out as a small neighborhood business to make ends meet, through determination and the will to provide, a mother turned the business into one of Cebu’s leading cocoa manufacturer.

The strong belief in these values has led the company to establish “Kita Pamilya sa Cocoa.” As part of their corporate social responsibility, the program aims to support the future of the country, the children. Through a 2-day school visit, the employees, in cooperation with the different public elementary schools, play the role of a mother and provide cocoa drinks to all the children.

This first quarter alone, Family’s Choice Cocoa has visited over 10 schools: Guadalupe Elementary School, City Central Elementary School, Tejero Elementary School, and Mabolo Elementary School to name a few.

The start of the school year 2018 has jumpstarted the program once again. With classes at full speed, the Family’s Choice Cocoa team is working round the clock to visit all public elementary schools that they missed during the first quarter. Some of the schools they are going to visit this school year are Caretta Elementary School, Bulacao Elementary School, and other institutions.

“Cocoa has always been something that brought parents and kids together to the table. It is a nourishing food that grandparents or parents prepare for their kids to comfort or reward them. Giving Family’s Choice Cocoa to the children not only fills them for the day, but it also reminds them of the warm feeling of being with family,” said Cristina Galon, Brand Manager of Family’s Choice Cocoa.

The cocoa drinks that are served in the schools are Family’s Choice Cocoa, the forefront of the company. The small chocolate bits that were once loved by a small neighborhood can now be enjoyed by the children of Cebu City.

Family’s Choice Cocoa hopes to inspire more Cebuanos and business establishments to take part in shaping the future. Through activities that strengthen family values, community extension service, and fostering close-knit ties with the local community, anyone can shape a better tomorrow with an act of kindness—today!