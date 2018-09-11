MCIA’s asphalt overlay now 60 percent complete

The overlaying of asphalt at the runway of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport is about 60 percent complete based on the latest ocular inspection on Tuesday dawn (September 11).

Lawyer Steve Dicdican, airport’s general manager, said he expects the asphalt overlay to be finished ahead of schedule since the overlaying was done smoothly with fewer interruptions.

The project is expected to be completed by September 21. At least four contractors are working on the same project, which started last September 1.