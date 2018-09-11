Mandaue LGU prepares for Typhoon Ompong

The Mandaue City Government is now preparing for the possible effects of the impending Typhoon Ompong.

City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, in his issued memorandum, directed all concerned departments to make necessary preparations.

“Even if PAGASA has declared the report circulating regarding the typhoon as spurious, we can still expect heavy rain towards the end of the week and weekend. Please take all preparations and precautions necessary,” the memorandum stated.

The City Engineering Office, Department of General Services, and other related departments are now working to clear drainage lines.