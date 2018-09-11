Transportation directors urge public to avoid Angkas, habal-habal drivers

The regional offices in Central Visayas of Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) urged passengers not to patronize Angkas and other motorcycle ride-hailing services such as those offered by ‘habal-habal’ drivers as modes of transportation.

LTO-7 Director Victor Caindec and LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. expressed that Angkas is only permitted to transport packages and not to convey passengers.

Montealto also appealed to local government units (LGUs) not to tolerate the operation of the same kind of transport services.

The LTFRB director said that it is the LTO that should handle complaints and cases involving Angkas drivers since it is not registered as a public transport.

Although he understood that some passengers are looking for convenience and to avoid delay due to heavy traffic, Caindec said that motorcycles as public transport are illegal, and the passengers might put themselves at risk by availing of it.