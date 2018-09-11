Duterte’s address to the nation to push through — Bong Go

While President Rodrigo Duterte’s press conference was canceled on Tuesday, he is still set to deliver a speech in Malacañang later in the afternoon.

In a message to Palace reporters, Presidential Communications Group Undersecretary Feducia Mia Reyes-Lucas said Duterte’s press conference is no longer included in his Tuesday’s activities.

However, Special Assistant to the President Christopher “Bong” Go said the Chief Executive is still set to deliver a speech to address the nation.