Taft Properties celebrates 20 Years

Taft Properties reached a major milestone as it celebrated its 20th year of service in offering quality residential developments in the country.

Dedicating its anniversary to its hometown Cebu, the event was hosted in the company’s iconic building Horizon 101, its flagship horizontal development which currently stands as the tallest residential condominium outside of Metro Manila.

With the Cebuano’s sensibility in mind, Taft Properties crafted their guiding principle to ‘Make it simple,’ valuing practicality and simplicity above anything else. Grounded with this purpose, the company is continuing to move forward while striving to provide straightforward solutions and service to clients.

Taft Properties President Gaisano emphasized on how the country’s demographic is a strong point that continues to benefit its industries.

“Because of our demographic, we can survive on our own. But outside, they are also noticing us so there are so many investors coming in the Philippines,” he said.

The anniversary’s theme was Gratitude, focusing on thanking stakeholders throughout the company’s history and to pay homage to its place of origin Cebu.

“Taft Property simply would not be where it stands today without Cebu,” Gaisano said.

He also recognized the commitment of the staff to their duties and their dedication in further developing the company.

“To build the house is easy, but to run the household is very difficult,” he added.