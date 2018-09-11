12th National Food Showdown goes live

Cooking off this month in Cebu is the most anticipated annual culinary event in Visayas hosted by Cebu Goes Culinary, the 12th National Food Showdown 2018!

This year’s cook-off has a lot of firsts, starting off with the increased number of participants, a team that comprises of a professional and a student in some of the categories which will make it even more exciting for culinary enthusiasts because students will be given the chance to work hand in hand with their mentor in such a prestigious event. Adding up to the list of their firsts is the live airing of the culinary battle online.

Cebu Goes Culinary has five main categories that will be showcasing the culinary creations of the contestants namely, the Battle Royale, Sweet Revenge, the Compleat Chefs, Culinary Flair, and the Sensory Feast.

This food showdown which is organized by the Hotel, Resort & Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. ( HRRAC) wanted to make it even bigger than the usual food showdowns by enticing participants to join through their online platforms.

This two-day culinary event of the year will kick-off on September 21 and 22 and will be held at SM Seaside’s Sky Hall which will serve as the main culinary event hall and the Mountain Wing ground floor activity area which will be display area for the chocolates and the table setting competition.

Tickets are sold at P150.00 for professionals and P100.00 for students per day for two (2) venues. Tickets will be available in the HRRAC office at The Apartelle Building, Vibo Place Escario St.