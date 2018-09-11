GMCAC receives Top Employer Award from SSS

GMR Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation was recently recognized by the Social Security System (SSS) Central Visayas Division as one of its Top Employer Awardees under the Medium Account Category during its Balikat ng Bayan Awarding Ceremony last August 28 at City Sports Club, Cebu City.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and it’s truly exceptional that we have achieved the standards that are expected of us. This award is another milestone for GMCAC and a testament that we have kept our commitment to protecting the welfare of our employees which we have pledged to DOLE,” said GMCAC Chief Executive Advisor Andrew Harrison.

In 2016, the Department of Labor and Employment declared Mactan-Cebu International Airport as the first airport in the country to be a Labor Law Compliant Zone. It is one of the ten (10) locators in Central Visayas that proudly bears DOLE’s labor laws compliant marker.

“As an employer, we remain compliant with labor laws but, we also strive to transform the journey of our employees as they work with us by continuously engaging them and creating initiatives that go beyond what is mandated by the law,” Harrison said.

The SSS Balikat ng Bayan Awarding Ceremony recognizes individuals, employers, and organizations which have faithfully complied to the SSS Law in terms of coverage, collection and giving out of benefits, accuracy and timelines of their submission of reports to SSS, as well as support of and participation in SSS programs.