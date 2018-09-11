St. Vincent General Hospital inaugurates Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center

As part of St. Vincent General Hospital’s (SVGH) celebration of its 10th year in the medical industry, SGVH also held the opening and inauguration of its newest Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center last August 15.

Equipped with modern and cutting edge technology and highly-skilled physical therapy practitioners, the rehabilitation center boasts its world-class capability, hence being acknowledged as the only Filipino center recognized in the Olympics according to Dr. Dejaño, department head of the center.

The rehabilitation center offers an extensive range of physical, occupational and special therapy services from sports-related injuries to non-sports related injuries. Neuro-muscular physical therapy, orthopedic physical therapy, strength and conditioning and geriatrics to name a few, are some of the services of the facility.

Contact St. Vincent Hospital for more details and inquiries (032) – 238 – 0000.