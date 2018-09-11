Savor different Mooncake flavors at Waterfront

Waterfront Hotel and Casino is one with the Chinese community in celebrating the mid-autumn season as they opened their Mooncake Festival last week.

The Mid-autumn or Mooncake Festival is traditionally celebrated by Chinese and Vietnamese communities in the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. The celebration is done during the harvest season when the moon shines the brightest of the year, thus the resemblance of the cake’s shape to the moon.

Waterfront Hotel and Casino has been celebrating the Mooncake Festival annually and they celebrate this year’s festivity with six premium flavors of Mooncake. Red Bean, Green Tea, Black Sesame, Lotus, Coconut Lotus, and Coffee are the flavors Cebuanos could enjoy at 250PhP per piece. A ‘Buy 5 Get 1 Free’ promo is also available for those who want to buy more.

The authentic Chinese delicacy is available at Waterfront’s Tin Gow restaurant until the end of September. Tin Gow is open from 11:00am to 2:30pm and from 6:00pm to 10:30pm. It is also available at the hotel’s Madeleine pastry shop which is open from 7:00am to 11:30pm.

Waterfront Hotel and Casino is located at Salinas Drive, Lahug, Cebu City. The hotel’s Tin Gow restaurant and Madeleine pastry shop are both located in the Gourment Walk, Lobby level.