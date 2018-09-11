Fulfill your great dream getaway with Silkair, Singapore Airlines and Mastercard

Get your holiday calendars ready as SilkAir and Singapore Airlines (SIA) bring back the “Great Singapore Airlines Getaway” this September with great fares to over 70 great places around the globe, topped up with great perks exclusive to Mastercard.

Plan your Great Getaway

Making it a bigger and better global sale, SilkAir and SIA in partnership with Mastercard, will hold exclusive travel fairs in key cities nationwide. From 8-9 September 2018, customers from Cebu and Davao can rejoice as SilkAir brings the Great Getaway deals to the Northwing Atrium of SM City Cebu and the Atrium of SM City Davao Ecoland.

Mastercard cardholders can delight in attractive all-inclusive Economy Class round-trip fares for destinations such as Singapore from USD149, Southeast Asia from USD193, Australia from USD553, Europe from USD709, and USA from USD876. For jetsetters who seek extra comfort, packaged with extra privileges, all-inclusive Premium Economy Class round-trip fares are also available to Australia from USD1,133, South Africa from USD1,637, Europe from USD1,424, and USA from USD1,766.

For those who can’t resist the finer things in life whether on ground or up in the sky, enjoy Singapore Airlines’ Business Class product which features fully-flat beds, direct aisle access, and complimentary WiFi access with all-inclusive Business Class round-trip fares to Singapore starting from USD745, Southeast Asia from USD808, Australia from USD1,979, South Africa from USD1,957 and Europe from USD 2,399.

Enjoy two cities at the price of one, and more

Travel is all about creating new adventures, making new discoveries or reliving fond memories. As a Mastercard exclusive, travelers can make the most out of their trip by exploring more than one city with the Singapore Stopover Holiday which offers a free one (1) night stay in select hotels in Singapore, unlimited SIA Hop-on Bus access, Traveller WiFi, and one-time access to over 20 attractions and deals for tickets booked beyond Singapore. This means you can catch an amazing exhibit at the National Gallery, do a progressive hawker meal across town or hunt for famous film locations before you head to your final travel destination.

You can also fast track your KrisFlyer membership status with double miles reward for hotel bookings on Agoda.com and car rentals via Rentalcars.com.

For a minimum of 2 passengers with the same itinerary travelling to Singapore with a minimum of 3 nights, each passenger can redeem one SGD20 Nets card. This is valid for travel till 31 March 2019.

Passengers using Mastercard and transiting Singapore can also claim one Premium Plaza Lounge voucher which can be used in Changi Airport. This is for a minimum of 2 passengers travelling together. Valid for travel till 28 Feb 2019.