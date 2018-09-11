PhilCare is offering a smarter healthcare for the Filipinos

Being one the best healthcare providers, PhilCare has leveled up their healthcare services by utilizing the technology in order to make it easier for their members to efficiently access their services through their latest modern innovations.

Having learned that Filipinos have the highest social media usage in the world, PhilCare designed an app called “HeyPhil” after mobile app services like Grab and Uber in order for their clients to prevent long queues in hospitals.

The app uses artificial intelligence interface with voice assist in order to help PhilCare members in finding doctors, hospitals and clinics around the proximity of the the member’s location.

Other features such as the BMI and calorie calculator are also one of the many features in the mobile app.

Apart from this, prepaid membership cards and packages are also offered by PhilCare in lieu of paper medical forms and long hospital transactions.

ER shield, ER vantage, dengue assist, medical and dental, love your heart and women’s health cards, to name a few, are just some of the cards available for PhilCare members.

If you want to keep a healthy lifestyle anytime and anywhere, be a PhilCare member now!

For more information you can visit their website at www.philcare.com.ph or visit their Cebu branch at Unit 101-C, G/F Keppel Center Samar Loop Corner Cardinal Rosales Avenue Cebu Business Park, Cebu City or contact them at 09322317114/ 239-0912.