Art for Everyone 2018 at SM City Cebu

SM Supermalls takes pride in giving its customers meaningful opportunities to bond with friends and family as SM City Cebu launched “Art For Everyone 2018” in the Art Center last Aug. 27 to Sept. 2—a week-long selling exhibit that serves as a fun venue for artists to showcase and sell their artworks and masterpieces.

Art for Everyone 2018 celebrates artist diversity —from budding artists, art enthusiasts, and hobbyists to renowned artists and art groups. This year’s roster of artists include photographers, digital artists, illustrators, and animators namely Ver Pacas, Lucil Montermoso, Lemuel Montejo, Ryan Yu, Erick John Cuevas, Rosever Banaay, Ekim Mañacap, Paul Gotiong, Reginald de Guia, Val Abapo, Ben Shan, Richard Nayne, Ramer Duhino, Jan Sunday, Richard John Pozon, Cebu Mobile Shutterbugs, Bree Esplanada and Queva by LoCa, Blanche Sypaco, Pao Agpawa, Japhet Yuncion, Bea Gomez, Aldrin Jake Suan, Chrizyl Jane Garate, Christian Xevier Piañar, Ken Hensly, Shari Llamis, UVNS, and Sketchbook Challenge Cebu.

Capping off the exhibit were talks from Cebu Animation Guild members Deborah Tudtud on Drawing

for Animation, and Emot Amodia on the 2D Animation Pipeline.

Since 2016, the art fair has been delighting mallgoers with a refreshing vibe in the malls through a fun-filled art sale and exhibit. This year, Art for Everyone has come closer to customers in 23 malls all over the country.

Sharing a renewed vision to further promote the local art scene and to support the upcoming Filipino artists, the week-long art fair encourages everyone to discover art and to also get in touch with their artistic side and creativity through different art pieces.