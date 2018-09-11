Deadline for Fil-foreign players’ application for PBA Draft on Oct. 26

FIL-foreign players eyeing to enter the coming PBA Rookie Draft will have until next month to submit their applications and requirements to become eligible for the December 16 proceedings.

The league has set Oct. 26 as the deadline for foreign-bred players to complete their papers, before the issuance of a preliminary list of prospective draftees and submission to member teams are made three days after.

Contestability period on the eligibility of Fil-Am draftees will be from October 30 to November 29.

Meanwhile, local born applicants take their turn submitting their respective applications and requirements by December 3. On the same date, the league will also issue the final list of eligible Fil-foreign players to the draft.

A week after, all applicants will participate in the traditional Draft Combine slated on December 12 to 13.

The final list of draft applicants for the league’s 44th season will be issued by December 14.

Commissioner Willie Marcial will preside over the ceremony in the first draft proceedings under his watch.

Last year, Fil-German Christian Standhardinger emerged as the consensus no. 1 overall draft pick.